The history of big band and swing drumming

While the original swing giants have all joined the great big band in the sky, swing music has found an unlikely champion in Robbie Williams.

British session ace Ralph Salmins contributed to both of Robbie’s big band albums – Swing When You’re Winning in 2001 and 2013’s Swings Both Ways.

Asked what modern producers look for in a swing drummer, Ralph replies, “They are looking for a modern spin on it because recordings nowadays are much more punchy than they used to be, so everybody is playing stronger. Really what you’ve got to do is you have to take from traditional drumming and then adapt that to a more modern setting. I don’t sound like old school drummers, not with something like Robbie.

Punchy

"I take someone like Sonny Payne as an influence and I try to swing the band with a nod to old fashioned-sounding drums, probably no muffling on the toms, make my drums sound like a jazz set, and that helps. But I play quite punchy for most of the modern stuff.”

One of the key differences in recording techniques is that nowadays the drums are typically in an isolation booth, whereas in the ’30s and ’40s they would have been out with the orchestra which meant the player had to be very aware of their own dynamics.

“An isolation booth means that you can play a lot louder without it spilling on to the other mics, but that’s not necessarily an advantage,” says Ralph. “In the old days, the dynamics of the drummer were much more a part of it. Obviously drummers had to keep quiet when there were quiet things going on. Because of amplification and iso-booths that’s not so much the case now.

"I try to play with as much dynamics as I can so if there is a piano solo I try to play quietly to make a difference. It brings the music to life, otherwise there is a temptation to just play loudly all the time and that’s boring.

"If you’re in the same room as the band, and I’ve done a few recordings like that, you have to really think carefully. When you play one loud snare beat it really has an impact. The old recordings were like that.

"The reason all the Basie drummers played on the hi-hats for Basie’s piano solos was for balance. I try to get that message over to people as strongly as I can. The more you know the music, the more you realise balancing is where it’s at.”

When Ralph answered a last-minute call to play with the Count Basie band at the Barbican in London in the early 1990s, he realised just how important dynamics canbe as the band doesn’t use any monitoring on stage. “They just play acoustically,” he says. “The PA goes out front, but when the piano plays it’s not miked up.

"If you don’t play quietly, you just don’t hear it. It’s a different way of playing and it’s lovely.

They balance just like the old school. If you look at the great modern players like Jeff Hamilton and Peter Erskine, they play with fantastic dynamics and they balance beautifully with the band.”