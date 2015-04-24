The drummers of Toto

It goes without saying that there is one man without whom we would not even, as drummers, even be talking about Toto… Take Jeff Porcaro’s sublime shuffle on ‘Rosanna’ – by his own admission it’s a combination of the Purdie shuffle and Bonham’s ‘Fool In The Rain’ groove, but with his own sublime touch making it a unique and much admired groove.

This and his other fantastic work with Toto led him to be dubbed ‘the man with the golden feel’. But throughout his career from Steely Dan to Toto, and as a first-call session player, for Michael Jackson, Madonna and more in the 1980s, Porcaro was remarkably humble.

On the subject of being a drum hero, Jeff told Rhythm back in 1988: “We all have our heroes that we set as our standard of what we strive for and deem as high-level playing. I don’t see myself as anywhere near the people I admire. When somebody tells me they admire me or I see a kid with a poster of me in their room, I feel like saying, ‘Have you heard Jim Keltner or Bernard Purdie? You should be checking these guys out first.’ But people say, ‘But Jeff, your time feel and the music…’ Well, I’m talking about that stuff too.

“I went through a lot of years of unbelievable guilt as far as how successful I would get in the studio. And I feel I was only successful because of experience, not because I was some drumming phenomenon. How you play with ’phones, with a click, with a rhythm section is all experience. Reading, too. I can’t read s**t. If I scuffle, I say to myself, ‘Okay, just play time through this, listen to what the guitar player or bassist play and nail it the second time.’”



Here he is playing ‘Jake To The Bone’ live in 1991