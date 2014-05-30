The drummers of Britpop

As Pulp’s ‘Common People’ was recently voted everyone’s favourite Britpop track on BBC 6Music, Nick Banks went on record as thinking the tune was a “tuneless dirge”.

And, arguably, the track isn’t the band’s best – ‘Sorted For E’s & Whizz’, ‘Babies’, ‘Lipgloss’, ‘Do You Remember The First Time’, ‘Misshapes’, ‘Disco 2000’ are all up there in Pulp’s huge canon of zeitgeist defining tunes.

As a player, Banks proved himself versatile enough to follow Jarvis Cocker’s quirky songwriting, skilled enough to drive the hits and anchor the massive tunes with a suitably big sound.