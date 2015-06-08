The 9 must-see drummers of Download 2015

It's that time again: next weekend, tens of thousands of punters will head to the Midlands metal Mecca that is Donington Park for Download Festival.

Each year, the cream of the rock and metal worlds take to the myriad stages at the festival, and 2015 sees a startling array of drumming talent on show.

To help you to decide which of these dozens of top players you simply must check out, we've rounded up the nine potential drum stars of Download 2015.