The 9 must-see drummers of Download 2015
The 9 must-see drummers of Download 2015
It's that time again: next weekend, tens of thousands of punters will head to the Midlands metal Mecca that is Donington Park for Download Festival.
Each year, the cream of the rock and metal worlds take to the myriad stages at the festival, and 2015 sees a startling array of drumming talent on show.
To help you to decide which of these dozens of top players you simply must check out, we've rounded up the nine potential drum stars of Download 2015.
Slipknot's masked mystery man
When: Friday
Where: Main Stage
Ok, there isn't much mystery about this one anymore, with just about everyone convinced that the man stepping into Joey's sizable shoes is Jay Weinberg, but there still has not been official confirmation from the Slipknot camp.
One thing that is in no doubt whatsoever is that the 'Knot's new recruit is doing an incredible job, managing to nail Joey's blistering beats while also putting his all stamp all over the place. Slipknot always deliver at Donington, so this really is one not to be missed.
JP Gaster
When: Friday
Where: Main Stage
Clutch's groove machine JP Gaster is a long-time favourite of the Rhythm team thanks to his deep pocket and impeccable feel. Miss him guiding Clutch through a set of groove-heavy blues-tinged rock at your peril.
Pat Lundy
When: Friday
Where: Encore Stage
Premier player Lundy left Funeral For A Friend to concentrate on his work with this dubstep-metal mash-up, and his kit work seems to have jumped to the next level since doing so. Hard, heavy and full of massive kick.
Dom Howard
When: Saturday
Where: Main Stage
Muse are back with a new album, Drones, and they'll be looking to prove that they are indisputably the UK's biggest rock band with this bill-topping set. Drummer Dom Howard is certainly one of the brightest stars of Britain's modern drum scene, and never fails to put on a hell of a show.
Christian Coma
When: Saturday
Where: Encore Stage
Black Veil Brides roll into Donington with their hoards of fans in tow. See what the fuss is all about by checking out drummer Christian 'CC' Coma in action. CC has the rock beats to nail BVBs 21st century pop metal, but he's also a huge fan of the legends - Buddy, Krupa et al.
Jon Tupper
When: Saturday
Where: Fourth Stage
Assembled from some of the finest musicians in the south west of England, Emp!re have built a name off their killer live shows and are one of the hottest new bands to see at this year's Download.
Tommy Lee
When: Sunday
Where: Main Stage
Say what you will about Tommy Lee, but the man always delivers a show. Whether it be spinning drum cages, drum rollercoasters or hip-hop solos, Tommy is always on it. And given that this is part of Mötley's Final Tour, who knows what he'll have up his sleeve?
Garrett Whitlock
When: Sunday
Where: Main Stage
As drummer for Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti's solo side project, Garrett Whitlock has shot onto Rhythm's radar over the last year or so. The band (which also features Wolfgang Van Halen on bass) are back with a new album, as Garrett helps Tremonti bring out his inner metal hero.
Shannon Larkin
When: Sunday
Where: Encore Stage
Battling it out for showman of the day with Tommy Lee, Shannon Larkin will be backing up Godsmack's unit-shifting brand of US rock with stick flips and power a plenty.