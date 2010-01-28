Tama introduces birch Superstar drums

PRESS RELEASE: For 2010 Tama upgrades its line of Superstar drums with a 100% birch shell. Tama's highest priority in producing the Superstar series was sound, and the full, powerful character and rich resonance of the new Superstar drums were achieved by utilizing carefully selected 100% birch shells.

100% birch shells, fitted with precision tooled die-cast hoops, provide not just power but pure tone and maximum punch - live or in the studio. With build quality unmatched by anything in its class, Superstar delivers the sound, features, looks and durability drummers need to rock hard.

Even more amazing is the fact that, thanks to recent breakthroughs in drum making technologies and techniques, instead of the price increase one would expect for such a significant upgrade, the new 100% birch Superstars are available at an even more affordable price.

2010 SL Superstar kits add the new finishes of Custom Scarlet Fade, Custom Titanium Fade, Dark Mocha Fade. Gray Pewter, and Satin Cherry Burst. Superstar SK EFX wrap finishes are now also available in Red Silk and Snow White Pearl.

And in the SK Series of original wrap finishes, Brushed Burgundy Metallic, Brushed Metallic Black and Sugar White have been added in other words, enough to whet any drummer's appetite.

All Superstar drums feature chromed hardware except the short-tom'd Superstar Hyper-Drive configuration kit which comes equipped with Black Nickel shell hardware.

Tama's Superstar series has become drummers' first line of choice when it comes to supplying all the attack, cut and projection needed to slice through a wall of stage sound with both power and clarity.

