Tama adds two new signature Palette snares

PRESS RELEASE: Continuing to show that they are serious about offering the most varied selection of snare drums in the business, Tama has introduced two new models to their assortment of artist-inspired and designed Signature Palette snare drums.

The two new snare drums couldn't be more different from each other. Of course, the two drummers have very different gigs.

For playing with the metal band Anthrax, it goes without saying that you need something fairly large and loud simply to survive. But power isn't the only requirement, tone is paramount and Charlie Benante's snare is different than any other of Tama's stage-commanding steel snares: "The CB1465 features a 6.5x14" 1.2mm stainless steel shell with a coated black interior to suppress overtones," explained Jason Ranck of Tama.

"The result is a drum with powerful projection, rich tone and a controlled decay."

Charlie benante tama snare

The list price of the CB1465 is $569.00

For backing the many different textures and styles of artists like Madonna, Brian Frasier-Moore ordained something less deep in size, not surprising since Frasier-Moore was behind the development of Tama's short tom'd Hyper Drive configuration with its fast response.

Commented Ranck, "The Brian Frasier-Moore Signature Snare (BFM1455) has a 5.5x14" 8 ply Bubinga shell with an outer-ply of Quilted Bubinga with a striking Mirror Chrome inlay. The tone of this drum is well-balanced with a solid attack and rich, resonant lows."

Brian fraser moore tama snare

At press time the list price on the BFM1455 was not yet available.

Both drums feature Tama's fondness for die-cast hoops with their ringing highs, tuning consistency and pronounced rim shots.

For more information, visit Tama Drums' official site

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!