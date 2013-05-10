Subscribe to Rhythm and get Joey Jordison Signature gift

Subscribe to Rhythm and you can not only save money, but you'll also get ProMark and Joey Jordison gifts!
Great reasons to subscribe…
- Save 20% off the cover price and pay just £25.49 every six months
- Get a free pair of Joey Jordison Oak Drumsticks, a stick bag, and a drum key keyring.
- Free CD every issue
- Get your copy up to a week before it hits the shops
- FREE delivery direct to your door!
About the signature Joey Jordison Drumsticks, ProMark DSB4 Stick bag, and Drum keyring
These signature 16" Drumsticks designed by Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, feature a classic 5A diameter, a slim neck for fast and precise rebound, and a full round bead for great articulation and projection. Made out of 100% Oak - the preferred wood for drumsticks - these make a perfect set of sticks for any Joey Jordison fan; especially since the "blood red ink" contains Joey's own blood! Coupled with a ProMark DSB4 Stick bag - which can easily hold all your sticks, brushes, and mallets - and a drum key keyring, this subscription offer is unmissable for any serious drummer.
For more info: http://www.daddario.co.uk
Don't miss out
Subscribe to Rhythm to get your gift, save 20% off the cover price and never miss an issue again!
Alternatively, to order by phone, please call 0844 848 2852 and quote offer code RHYW1L. Offer ends 30/06/13.
This is a UK-only offer. However, drummers outside the UK can still make huge savings off the cover price: overseas subscriptions are available here.