Star sticksmen back online drumming degree

Mark Richardson is among the course tutors

A host of top drummers are backing a first of its kind new online music degree.

Mark Richardson, Gabor Dornyei, Paul Elliott and Rhythm tutor Mike Sturgis make up the drum education team for DIME Online's new BA(Hons) Degree in Creative Music Performance programme.

The course will launch in January 2015 and its teaching is delivered purely online. This means that lessons use a mix of video content, notation, audio and text.

Ran in partnership with Falmouth University, the course aims to change the game when it comes to creative education.

DIME Online is backed by music industry veterans Kevin Nixon, Sarah Clayman and Bruce Dickinson, who previously founded the BIMM group.

For more information head here.