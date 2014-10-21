Simon Phillips on Jeff Beck, Toto and Protocol II

Rest assured, Protocol II has umpteen passages with jaw-dropping drums, but always in the context of the music - there are no completely solitary drum solos.

“I don’t see the point of doing unaccompanied solo drums on a record,“ Simon reasons. “Live is a whole different thing. And when I do that, it’s totally improvised. But for a record I don’t want the guys standing there with folded arms. I see it as a unit, so just as the others take a lead solo, then I take a solo but the band doesn’t stop. It’s more interesting to have something going on instead of just completely solo drums.”

Nevertheless, the track ‘Octopia’ is a cool piece for featured percussion, with Simon’s trademark Tama Octobans lending an almost electro-riffsound to the composition. “Weingart said to me,are you gonna do a solo on this record? I said no,so then he said, ‘How about we do a duet, something a bit more organised and orchestrated?’ So that is what we did.

"We set up with just the two of us and we spent most of the day trying to figure something out and it didn’t really happen. Thenwe went back to the original idea and it suddenly came together. So it is the ‘drum solo’ in a way,but a little more interesting.”

And talking of duets, in 2010 Simon performeda series of duets with Gavin Harrison for theGuitar Center Drum-Off in LA (there are videoson YouTube that are well worth checking out). Arguably the two most celebrated modern drummers the UK has produced, vibing off one another. Gavin is the UK drummer who has made the biggest impact in the USA since Simon interms of poll-winning talent.

Simon says, “I absolutely loved working with Gavin. He is a very creative player and we had similar approaches to putting those compositions together. We actually have quite a connection as his dad used to play in my dad’s band when I was the drummer! He was a great trumpet player and I was always excited when I heard that he was on the gig.

"I met Gavin when he was really young – maybe eight or so – as his father asked me to come over to hear him play. It was many years until we met again. It was also a privilege to introduce him at the Modern Drummer Festival in 2008.”

Incidentally, Gavin told Rhythm last year, “Simon and I, knowing we had to do a 20-minute duet, decided we would do something the opposite of what the (competing) kids were obviously going to do and we decided to play the most musical drum duet we could think of. We divided it into four five-minute sections and we wrote and rehearsed it in Simon’s studio in two days.

"We had a plan – let’s do this for a bit and then I’ll give you a nod and we’ll go into that and do that for a bit. It was quite hard to remember and I had a lot of notes on the floor about what vibe we were going to do.

"There were times when Simon would play a melodic ostinato round his toms because he has so many of them and I would solo over that, and then vice versa. That was a lot of fun and in fact I think it is one of the best things I ever did.”

Gavin mentions Simon’s multiple toms. Over the years Simon has sometimes had to fight to get his extensive kit accepted. “That is my instrument,” he argues. “That is how I look at it, and it doesn’t seem right unless it is all there. But there are times when I play a smaller kit, especially when I have my straight-ahead band or if I play locally at the Baked Potato [LA club] or something.”

Which brings us to Hiromi. Simon brings his full kit, with twin 24" bass drums, to the Trio Project, unusual to say the least for an acoustic piano trio. Was there ever a question about using it? “In my mind it was a big question,” he admits, “because I didn’t see how an acoustic piano was gonna work unless you put a load of mics on it and screen it off. But that was Hiromi’s vision.

"Being in the studio is one thing because you can isolate everything, but once we started playing live I was dubious: I don’t know if this is gonna work. But interestingly it gave me a whole different way of playing. I had to really dig deep and start playing a lot quieter, which in turn made me have a lot more dynamics. What I didn’t realise is that when she is playing a nine-foot grand piano she is incredibly loud, she is a really powerful player. So we have the lid open with four mics and no screen and it works amazingly.

“Depending on what kind of place we are playing though it can get a little difficult. Like in London we played the Cadogan Hall and it is such a live room that the drums were ricocheting. It was a little unpleasant and I had to be really careful with my level and it is super challenging. But given the right acoustics, which most of the halls we play in have, it’s amazing, it works beautifully and it has really opened up a lot of things for me – a great learning experience.”

Hiromi plays a powerhouse mixture of classical, jazz and prog, which in fact suits Simon’s fusion-style kit (and playing style) rather than a traditional small four-piece. Still, it can only work because the piano is miked up as Simon describes. But then a guitar-led trio is something of an aural illusion too in that the guitar also has to be amplified to compete when the drums get loud.

“The difference is that guitar occupies a lot of space and is not so transient, so it always sounds full. The one thing I noticed when I started to play with Hiromi and Anthony is it sounded thin to me. It took me a while to get used to – wow, that is why the drums appear so loud, because there is nothing masking them anymore. But now I am used to it and have figured out how to approach it.” As an afterthought Simon appeals, “Let’s not forget, the music is incredibly hard to play. Very challenging!”

No argument there. And just as when he was asked to join Toto ahead of a dozen more obvious American names, so Simon teaming up with Hiromi was a surprise. Makes yer proud to be British!

He recalls: “I got a call out of the blue from her management. Would you come and play on Hiromi’s next record? And I went wow! Er… okay! I had been watching some YouTube footage of her playing with Chick Corea, but I was still very surprised they would call me. I asked them if they knew what I do? Oh yeah, she is very aware of your playing. And you have played a lot with Anthony Jackson… Ah, yes, we go way back. And so it just kind of happened.

“[The first day] was in a little rehearsal room called Euphoria in New York City. I had a small kit just to run through some of the music. That was tricky because there was just a tiny piano and it was hard to hear properly. But it gave an idea of what was to come and we got through. Basically she writes the music and has lead charts and it is up to me how I play it.”

With Hiromi’s pieces being so complex I wonder how Simon’s reading is these days. “Not as great as it should be,” he concedes. “It’s like speaking a language: if you learn Spanish and you don’t speak it for a few years it’s gonna be a bit rough – and it’s the same reading music. But the thing is [laughing], as a wily old fox, even if you can’t read it, your experience gets you through and you just bumble your way and make it to the end. The next pass you correct things. In the end you are playing music, and as long as you use all your ears that is the most important thing. You are really playing by ear all the time and just using the music as a guide.”

But let’s not be naïve, no one could walk into The Trio Project unless they were deeply conversant with and capable around jazz. After all those years in Toto and playing fusion, people forget that Simon was steeped in jazz from a very young age. He has released previous albums of solely acoustic jazz with pianist Jeff Babko (Vantage Point, 2007) and there’s his tribute to Tony Williams (Another Lifetime, 1997), but still he had to brush up his jazz chops.

“Absolutely, yeah, I was always a huge fan of Tony. As you are forming your playing you basically beg, borrow and steal from all these great players and slowly it becomes yours and you use it however you want to, it is all vocabulary. There are certain places I might channel a bit of Tony or Elvin and when we are playing straight-ahead sections I actually channel a bit more Lenny White. He has a beautiful touch and is very light and that really works in that scenario – especially when you are playing a 24" bass drum!

" I even swap sticks for different songs.If playing a live hall like the Cadogan Hall I use my Will Kennedy sticks with the small bead which is a little sweeter on the cymbals. Because my choice of cymbals is a jazz style anyway, I can use the same ones [as usual]. I use very light cymbals, all of them are pretty thin. So it works beautifully with the small acorn bead. I do add another ride, usually a K Zildjian or Constantinople.”

And is there the temptation to revert to right-hand lead in the more traditional jazz situations? “Sometimes – well, definitely. I put it [ride cymbal] on the right side and play it more straight-ahead right-handed because I grew up playing that way. When I swapped to left handed I was playing rock and fusion. I never played that much swing, that came more in later years, especially the touch and feel for that and it is something you have to continuously do. It is like double bass drums – if you don’t play music that uses double bass drums you get rusty. Or like playing quietly, if you don’t do that much it is hard. All these different languages and styles, it’s hard to keep up with everything.”