Image 1 of 2 Sakae Drums Trilogy Series (Vintage Cream Oyster) Sakae Drums Trilogy Series (Vintage Cream Oyster) Image 2 of 2 Sakae Drums Trilogy Series (Black Oyster Pearl) Sakae Drums Trilogy Series (Black Oyster Pearl)

DRUM EXPO 2014: Sakae revisits a legendary drum sound with the Trilogy Series. Lightweight, resonant shells make this kit ideal for classic 50s jazz. When used with thicker drumheads, it creates the punchy, dry tones of early R&B and 70s rock.

A maple/poplar/maple three-ply shell configuration offers Sakae's unique take on the vintage sound. Four-ply North American Maple top and bottom reinforcement rings help to dry the sustain and keep the ultra-thin shell perfectly rounded.

The Trilogy kit is available in a variety of drum diameters with a choice of vintage-style oyster or pearl finishes. Sakae's new Flatbase hardware is an ideal match with its lightweight yet sturdy design.

You can listen to audio samples here

Return to the Sakae Drums booth