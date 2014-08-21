Sakae Drums Premium Metal Snare Series

Image 1 of 3 Sakae Drums Premium Aluminium Snare Sakae Drums Premium Aluminium Snare Image 2 of 3 Sakae Drums Premium Steel Snare Sakae Drums Premium Steel Snare Image 3 of 3 Sakae Drums Premium Brass Snare Sakae Drums Premium Brass Snare

DRUM EXPO 2014: Following a rich heritage of crafting wooden snare drums, we've recently introduced our Premium Metal Snare Drum Series. As with our wood snares the new metal series features our patented snare throw off and high quality craftsmanship and materials.

The series includes steel and seamless aluminium models, as well as a bold, black brass model - all available in 14"x5.5" and 14"x6.5" sizes.

Specially designed, lightweight lugs and high quality, compact strainers allow each shell's characteristic to be heard clearly. Our Righty Halo hoops with an outward flanged rim enable the drum harmonics to be fully expressed.

