Sakae Drums land in the UK

Like the look of the kit in the pic above? Well, you're in luck, because Japanese drum maker Sakae Drums is about to launch in the UK.

The firm, which was established way back in 1925, produces lines such as the Trilogy and Celestial (pictured above).

Eizo Nakata, Sakae President, said: "I understand that for most in the drumming world the name Sakae may be unfamiliar, but the sound of Sakae is not. We believe we have taken that great and well-respected sound to a new level. The world doesn't need another drum company, but the world DOES need to hold onto the Sakae sound that has been so instrumental in the music we have heard for the past 40 plus years."

The company has already attracted an all-star roster boasting the likes of Ash Soan, Richard Jupp and Neal Wilkinson.

For much more on Sakae Drums keep your eyes out for a full review coming soon in Rhythm.