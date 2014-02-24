Sabian releases Stick Flip stick bag

Sabian has released a brand new stick bag that could get you out of a jam the next time a stick flies out of your hand mid gig.

As drummers we have enough gear to lug around from place to place, so anything that saves a little space is ok by us.

Sabian's Stick Flip does just that, acting as a handy stick bag that folds out in a holder come gig time.

Simply unzip the bag, flip it over and voila, you have a holder that can be placed within easy reach should you need to grab a replacement stick mid set.

To see the Stick Flip in action, go to www.SABIAN.com.