Sabian overhauls B8 Pro cymbal series

PRESS RELEASE: Bright, tonally focused sounds, a wide range of models and brilliant looks that kill have been hallmarks of the Sabian B8 Pro series since 1991.

These qualities have propelled B8 Pro to consistently solid sales figures throughout its 20 year history. However, not content to rest on their laurels, the artisans of the Sabian Vault are marking 20 years of this iconic cymbal with the design of a new, better B8 Pro.

Read more: Sabian Crescent Stanton Moore Signature Cymbals

"The knowledge and techniques we have acquired by producing some of the world's best cymbals - such as the HHX and Artisan series - don't get forgotten when we come to the design table for B8 Pro," says Sabian Master Product Specialist Mark Love.

"Even though this is a cymbal designed for players just getting into their first set of quality B8 Bronze cymbals, we have introduced a new, larger hammering pattern as well as subtle design changes to the bell that have significantly improved its sound."

The results speak for themselves. The new, better B8 Pro is richer sounding, with a complexity of tone not typically found in cymbals at this price point. It opens up when hit hard, but now also "gives up the goods" when played lightly.

It's the latest cymbal development from award winning cymbal maker Sabian, and it's fully protected by the Sabian Two-Year Warranty.

Cymbal Facts

Metal: B8 Sabian Bronze

Weight: Thin, Medium and Rock models

Finish: Brilliant

Warranty: Two Years

Models

Splash

8" Splash

10" Splash

10" China Splash

12" Splash

Hi-Hats

14" Medium Hi-Hats

14" Rock Hi-Hats

Crashes

13" Thin Crash

14" Thin Crash

15" Thin Crash

16" Thin Crash

17" Thin Crash

18" Thin Crash

16" Medium Crash

18" Medium Crash

16" Rock Crash

18" Rock Crash

20" Rock Crash

Rides

20" Medium Ride

20" Rock Ride

Chinese

14" Mini Chinese

16" Chinese

18" Chinese

Hand Cymbals

14" Marching Band

16" Marching Band

18" Marching Band

Sets

B8 Pro Performance Set

B8 Pro Effects Rack

B8 Pro Rock Set

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sabian Cymbals

