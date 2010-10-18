Sabian overhauls B8 Pro cymbal series

PRESS RELEASE: Bright, tonally focused sounds, a wide range of models and brilliant looks that kill have been hallmarks of the Sabian B8 Pro series since 1991.
These qualities have propelled B8 Pro to consistently solid sales figures throughout its 20 year history. However, not content to rest on their laurels, the artisans of the Sabian Vault are marking 20 years of this iconic cymbal with the design of a new, better B8 Pro.
"The knowledge and techniques we have acquired by producing some of the world's best cymbals - such as the HHX and Artisan series - don't get forgotten when we come to the design table for B8 Pro," says Sabian Master Product Specialist Mark Love.
"Even though this is a cymbal designed for players just getting into their first set of quality B8 Bronze cymbals, we have introduced a new, larger hammering pattern as well as subtle design changes to the bell that have significantly improved its sound."
The results speak for themselves. The new, better B8 Pro is richer sounding, with a complexity of tone not typically found in cymbals at this price point. It opens up when hit hard, but now also "gives up the goods" when played lightly.
It's the latest cymbal development from award winning cymbal maker Sabian, and it's fully protected by the Sabian Two-Year Warranty.
Cymbal Facts
Metal: B8 Sabian Bronze
Weight: Thin, Medium and Rock models
Finish: Brilliant
Warranty: Two Years
Models
Splash
8" Splash
10" Splash
10" China Splash
12" Splash
Hi-Hats
14" Medium Hi-Hats
14" Rock Hi-Hats
Crashes
13" Thin Crash
14" Thin Crash
15" Thin Crash
16" Thin Crash
17" Thin Crash
18" Thin Crash
16" Medium Crash
18" Medium Crash
16" Rock Crash
18" Rock Crash
20" Rock Crash
Rides
20" Medium Ride
20" Rock Ride
Chinese
14" Mini Chinese
16" Chinese
18" Chinese
Hand Cymbals
14" Marching Band
16" Marching Band
18" Marching Band
Sets
B8 Pro Performance Set
B8 Pro Effects Rack
B8 Pro Rock Set
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sabian Cymbals
