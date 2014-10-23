Royal Blood's Ben Thatcher on his "crazy year"

You recorded the album at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Could you describe the sessions?

“Rockfield is great. It’s just in the middle of nowhere. There’s nothing to be distracted by, apart from the horses! We’ve been producing the album ourselves with an engineer called Tom Dalgety. We know the sounds that we want and how we want the record to sound, and Tom is brilliant at the technical side and helping us get those sounds.”

Did you learn any good recording tricks?

“Yeah, I actually recorded the whole album’s drums without cymbals. It means you can really push the drum levels without the overspill of the cymbals. I actually used sponges as cymbals! You’ve got to really rehearse and learn every fill, so when it comes to recording the cymbals you play exactly the same but with the actual cymbals, and replace the drums with cushions. It’s a strange set-up but it works!”

So it’s paid dividends, listening back?

“Definitely, because you can have songs when the drums are quite low and it gives you more to play with. We rehearse them all with a normal kit, but it’s really strange because when you’re recording like that, you don’t actually know it’s working until you go back [into the control room] and hear it for yourself. I’d always go over and play it all with the whole kit after, just to make sure!”

How long did you spend in the studio?

“Last year we wrote a bunch of songs, like four or five [at a time] and went into the studio to record them [on and off] throughout the year. I think we went to Rockfield about four or five times, just doing batches of songs, so you’d come back out and four of them would be really good, or two, or one... You kind of trick yourself into recording an album, doing that.”

What’s your favourite beat on the record?

“I’m really happy with all of the sounds. There’s a drum fill in ‘Little Monster’ that was really fun to do. But I think every song has something really nice about it and I’m really pleased with the drum parts.”

"I started Royal Blood to write songs with a friend and be creative and drum, because that’s what I love doing"

It’s probably good you can’t pick a favourite…

“Exactly, because there’s only two of us, I’ve got to like all of the bits on there, you know? It’s not worth me doing them if not. Fortunately, there was a lot of room for crazy fills and good head-bopping beats.”

Finally, why do you think Royal Blood got to this point so quickly?

“I just did it for fun! It’s about having a good time and drumming. I started Royal Blood to write songs with a friend and be creative and drum, because that’s what I love doing. I think when you have an agenda on making it big, you lose the plot. It’s the love of music. I’m in my dream job now and I don’t know how I got here! It was a hobby and I loved doing it, so now to do it [professionally] is incredible and I don’t take it for granted at all.”