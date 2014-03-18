Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to shun Chad Channing

Chad Channing will not be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when Nirvana makes it into the Hall next month.

Instead, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Kurt Cobain are the only Nirvana members to be recognised as inductees for the 10 April ceremony.

It had previously been thought that Channing, who played on much of the band's debut album as well as the track Polly from Nevermind, would be inducted.

In a recent interview with Radio.com, he said: "When I told my daughter about the induction, she was super excited for me! So much of my excitement about it is for her. She's pretty awesome. My little boy's too young to understand though. So yeah, it does feel pretty good!"

But shortly after this interview Nirvana's management is said to have received the following message from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "Can you tell whoever looks after Chad Channing that he isn't being inducted… It is just Dave, Krist and Kurt."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony takes place in New York on 10 April.