Premier XPK Series

DRUM EXPO 2013: Reinvigorated for 2013, the XPK Series is packed with a host of features offering incredible value for money and an outstanding sound performance.

The XPK offers drummers a balance of performance and style. The 100 per centbirch 7.5mm 6-ply shells sound bright with great attack - perfect for any scenario - from the practice room, to the recording studio, to the stage.

We understand image is everything so XPK is offered in a choice of popular lacquered finishes, inspired by professional players kits from around the world.

Other professional features include an ISO mounting system, low-mass lugs and a matching snare drum.

