DRUM EXPO 2013: The Premier Series Elite are the most dynamic range of drums available and have been embraced by many of modern music's leading and inspiring drummers.

The secret behind the great sound lies within the craftsmanship of the shell - a 5.7mm 7-ply offered in North American maple, birch or the hybrid Gen-X, a carefully balanced mix of birch and maple.

Each tom and floor tom shell is undersized by 3mm allowing the head to seat flatter over the bearing edge extending the resultant tone and sustain.

Elite drums are the ultimate offering for any serious drummer with a wide range of sizes and high-gloss finishes available.

Click here to return to the Premier Drums booth.