Premier Genista Series

DRUM EXPO 2013: Genista Series has been the first choice for aspiring and professional drummers alike since the 90s. Classic in its design and distinctive in its sound, the Genista is available with more options than ever before.

With a choice of either 100% American maple or 100% American birch shells, Genista offer you an exceptional tone owing to the 5.6mm 7-ply thickness of the shell and 3mm undersized diameter, a feature found on our professional drums to allow easier, more positive tuning and clearer sound quality.

Other features include high-quality lacquered finishes, die-cast ISO mounts (maple only) and a matching snare drum.

