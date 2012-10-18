Pat Lundy joins Premier roster

Lundy

Funeral For A Friend drummer Pat Lundy has joined the Premier roster.

The former Rise To Remain sticksman is now playing a Premier Elite kit in purple sparkle fade lacquer finish.

He said: "Premier since 1922, have perfected the art of drum making and I am very proud to represent such a superior brand and world renowned drum company."

Pat will be playing a 20"x18" bass drum, 16"x14" and 16"x7" short stack floor toms, 12"x7" short stack tom and 14"x6.5" hammered brass snare.

For much more on Premier, look out for the November issue of Rhythm, on sale 23 October.