October Issue of Rhythm on sale now!

The August issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstandand the Google Play Store.
This month we show you how to play like John Bonham on Led Zeppelin IV, with video breakdowns of the grooves to ‘Black Dog’, ‘Stairway To Heaven’, ‘Misty Mountain Hop’, ‘Four Sticks’ and ‘When The Levee Breaks’ plus a full video playalong lesson with backing track of ‘Rock And Roll’. There are also lessons on how to play like Bonzo, with notation, including the great man’s most famous licks and tricks and how you can incorporate them into your playing!
Interviewed
This month we have exclusive interviews with Motörhead’s Mikkey Dee, who talks solos, Scorpions and life after Lemmy; Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa who reveals all about her approach to the band's latest album; James Cassells of Asking Alexandria who tells us how the Yorkshire band cracked America; and Public Image Ltd and The Pop Group's Bruce Smith talks about playing with John Lydon and his approach to drumming thoughout his illustrious career.
Win!
We have a Pearl Eliminator Redline bass pedal worth £369 to give away to one lucky reader this month, so if you're feeling lucky, pick up a copy of the magazine and get entering!
Reviewed!
Pearl's latest mini-kit the Midtown comes under the scrutiny of our expert reviewers this month, and we also have in-depth reviews of new Xist ION cymbals from Istanbul Agop, Slapklatz luminous gel dampeners, Big Fat Snare Drum pads which aim to give you a fuller, more ’70s rock sound; and some new brass snares from Sakae!
Learn!
This month, on top of learning Bonham's grooves from Led Zep IV, you can also learn the Small Faces’ ’60s classic 'Tin Soldier’, with a full video breakdown and the story behind the track, plus our usual great lessons from our team of top drum tutors. This month on the free Lessons CD you'll find video lessons on polyrhythmic phrasing, jazz voices and phrasing, two-beat fills, gear-changing fills and odd-time grooves!
