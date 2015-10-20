November issue of Rhythm on sale now
The DNA of groove
The brand new issue of Rhythm is on sale now and available in print and digitally, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and Google Play Store.
What is groove? Can it be learned? How do you create groove in your playing? This month in our huge cover feature we talk to Zigaboo Modeliste, Steve White, David Garibaldi and Glen Sobel to learn about the space between the notes, dynamics, improvisation, and why the roots of modern drumming run straight back to Africa.
We take a look at the top groove masters, from Bonzo to Chad, Gadd to Purdie and many more.
PLUS: A huge, free poster of Yamaha's latest endorsee, Steve White.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. Josh Eppard tells us all about his journey back from the brink as Coheed and Cambria reinvent themselves on album eight.
JP Gaster talks groove, groove, groove with rock masters Clutch, George Kollias shares the secret of speed and New Yorker Mark Guiliana lets us in on his hybrid world.
Plus: Yamaha reveals its latest A-list endorser, Steve Smith on Vital Information and Shannon Larkin shares a few top tips.
Win
This month we have a set of TRX ALT cymbals up for grabs. You can win yourself 14” hats, 18” crash and 21” ride from the range. This little lot usually sells for £635.
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
Pearl's vintage-tastic Fiberglass kit is this month's lead review, while we also look at the Jet Set Plus kit from Dixon, the PP 600-E kit, Shure's PG Alta microphones, Tycoon's Crate cajon and a pair of PDP Black Wax snares.
Plus: We show you the best high-end wood snare drums in the world right now.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. We have a section devoted to this month's huge groove feature, but there's plenty more besides.
You can nail Becoming by Pantera, Clutch's X-Ray Visions and Charles Wright classic Express Yourself.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
