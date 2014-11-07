New kid's percussion range from Thomann

Image 1 of 3 Thomann kids percussion Image 2 of 3 Thomann kids percussion Image 3 of 3 Thomann kids percussion

Musikhaus Thomann, Europe's largest music store, is now offering a new product line of percussion instruments for children aged one year and above.

Each individual instrument in the Thomann Kid's Percussion range has been designed to aid the motor and cognitive development of children from an early age. Now the 'big kids' and the small kids can play music together in ecological harmony.

Range, safety and quality

The Thomann Kid's Percussion line covers a huge range of instruments; everything from cleaves, to shakers to wrist and ankle bells.

It's not only the child's personal development which has been taken into consideration whilst designing this new range of equipment, but also their safety. The instruments are extremely durable and don't include any small parts which could be dangerous to young children.

Thomann also guarantees the use of 100% natural, raw materials, such as beech wood and grain used in the fillings of instruments. Furthermore, all paints and varnishes are water-based and we are proud to announce that these products are Made in Germany.

Useful age guide

A useful age guide is given to parents and teachers prior to purchasing, though of course, all instruments are also suitable for adults as well.

"The instruments are ideal for young children and toddlers, especially considering the robust material which has been used and their tactile, visual and tonal values,"confirms Prof. Marianne Steffen-Wittek, lecturer and international award winner of musical education.

"To help a child's perception of the different types of instruments, it's indeed advantageous to have varying masses and different types of materials in the shakers. Children will notice how the weight and sound of each instrument varies."

The Thomann Kid's Percussion instruments are available online and in the massive Thomann shop in Treppendorf, Germany.