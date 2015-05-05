New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2015)
Dixon Artisan Chris Brady snare
The Rhythm reviews team has been testing the lastest drum gear once again, with last month seeing new reviews of AD Drums' custom snares, Ahead's Mach 1 drum pedal and more.
All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Rhythm magazine and featured on the site in the last month. First up, it's the Dixon Artisan Chris Brady snare...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is an extremely good snare drum, well made and a bargain for a Brady collaboration."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dixon Artisan Chris Brady snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 241)
Ahead Mach 1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With the aid of the Eccentric Systems Eccentric Drive and Quick Torque cams, this is an impressively fast pedal. Given the likely street price, it also represents good value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Mach 1 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 241)
Sonitus Acoustics Kicker
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Light in weight and at first sight unremarkable, the Kicker is in fact a calibrated tool that offers an instant EQ fix for your bass drum. It's cheap, effective and highly recommended."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonitus Acoustics Kicker review
BUY: Sonitus Acoustics Kicker currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 241)
DeGregorio Kanyero Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There's no doubting, this is an incredibly expensive cajon - however, it does possess an impressive range of percussive sounds and is beautifully made."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DeGregorio Kanyero Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 241)
AD Drums Birch snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"AD has once again produced an impressive snare drum."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AD Drums Birch snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 241)