New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2015)

The Rhythm reviews team has been testing the lastest drum gear once again, with last month seeing new reviews of AD Drums' custom snares, Ahead's Mach 1 drum pedal and more.

All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Rhythm magazine and featured on the site in the last month. First up, it's the Dixon Artisan Chris Brady snare...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"This is an extremely good snare drum, well made and a bargain for a Brady collaboration."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Dixon Artisan Chris Brady snare review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 241)