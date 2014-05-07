New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2014)
Echo Custom Drums Brass Kit
Rhythm, the UK’s best-selling drum magazine and MusicRadar’s sister publication, publishes the finest independent reviews of drums, cymbals, percussion and accessories on a monthly basis.
Here we've gathered all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other drum gear reviewed on MusicRadar throughout April.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 226, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's another sublimely built kit from the Echo boys, but you're paying through the nose for standards this high.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo Custom Drums Brass Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
ACS PRO-17 Custom Earplugs
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The case for wearing earplugs is as clear-cut as that of strapping in when driving. PRO-17 earplugs offer excellent protection without compromising sound quality; they could be the wisest investment you make in your playing.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ACS PRO-17 Custom Earplugs review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
Mapex Armory Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Armory presents yet another significant step in the impressive onward march of Mapex. With hybrid shells, rounded bearing edges and superb finishes it will surely storm the middle market.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Armory Series Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
Shaw Rim Wrap
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Rim Wraps are an effective practical solution to a frustrating and age-old problem.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shaw Rim Wrap review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
Leiva Pro Omeya Bass Studio Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Omeya Bass Studio is a sophisticated, expensive cajon, thoughtfully designed and carefully assembled in quality materials. The higher tone adjustments are subtle, while the bass capabilities are undeniably impressive.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Leiva Pro Omeya Bass Studio Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)
UFIP Class Brilliant cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The complex Class Brilliants are slightly more shrill than expected, but the brightness may be a plus for many.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UFIP Class Brilliant cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)