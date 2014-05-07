New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2014)

Rhythm, the UK’s best-selling drum magazine and MusicRadar’s sister publication, publishes the finest independent reviews of drums, cymbals, percussion and accessories on a monthly basis.

Here we've gathered all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other drum gear reviewed on MusicRadar throughout April.

Read more: Toontrack Drums of Destruction EZX

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 226, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“It's another sublimely built kit from the Echo boys, but you're paying through the nose for standards this high.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Echo Custom Drums Brass Kit review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 226)