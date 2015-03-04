New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2015)
TNR Booty Shakers
We're back once again with our monthly review round-up of all things drum related: from snares and cymbals, to kits and drums mics.
Browse the gallery to view all of the drums reviews that featured on the site through February and were originally published in the pages of our venerable sister magazine, Rhythm issue 238.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Before using these pads, we have to admit to being wholly sceptical. However, to us (perhaps not to an audience!), there is a noticeable effect upon both our test drums."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TNR Booty Shakers review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
BUY: TNR Booty Shakers currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Performance Percussion Multi-Cultural Basket
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is an interesting set of world percussion representing good value, especially considering the immense educational and fun potential."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Performance Percussion Multi-Cultural Basket review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
Stagg Sensa Series Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Sensa offers versatility at a moderate price. Tonally positioned halfway between dark and bright, Sensa will function well in most mainstream styles."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stagg Sensa Series Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
Bosphorus Black Pearl Series Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If the sign of a company going places is innovation, then Bosphorus is on its way quickly. It's managed to create yet another characterful range in the Black Pearls."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bosphorus Black Pearl Series Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
AKG D12 VR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Nicely built, straight-forward in use and designed to craft great sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG D12 VR review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)
BUY: AKG D12 VR currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass