New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2012)

Zildjian K Constantinople Cymbals (TBC)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you've got the cash, the K Constantinoples are well worth the investment.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian K Constantinople Cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 203)
Spaun Custom LED kit (£2499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The ultimate visual stunner from a top-notch custom drum builder.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spaun Custom LED kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 203)
Tama SLP Metal Snare Drums (TBC)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It would be impossible to choose one drum over another in the review set - the choice will come down to style.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama SLP Metal Snare Drums
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 203)
Toontrack Americana EZX (£54.95)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Take your time and you'll love its simplicity.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Americana EZX
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 203)
Alesis Samplepad (£99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The potential is immense while the price isn't.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Samplepad
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 203)
Yamaha DTX540K (£1599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The 540K continues to uphold Yamaha's increasing reputation as a serious electronic drum brand.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha DTX540K
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 203)
