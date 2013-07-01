New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2013)

Rhythm magazine is MusicRadar's sister publication and the UK's best-selling drum magazine and every month it reviews the latest drum gear.

Here we've brought together all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear reviewed throughout June 2013.

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 217, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Even in this continuing recession, it seems there is little to dampen our thriving custom UK drum industry. The level of build quality is excellent with some beautiful machining/finishing on those particularly thin shells."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Liberty Drums Maple Shell Pack review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)