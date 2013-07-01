New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2013)
Liberty Drums Maple Shell Pack
Rhythm magazine is MusicRadar's sister publication and the UK's best-selling drum magazine and every month it reviews the latest drum gear.
Here we've brought together all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear reviewed throughout June 2013.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 217, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Even in this continuing recession, it seems there is little to dampen our thriving custom UK drum industry. The level of build quality is excellent with some beautiful machining/finishing on those particularly thin shells."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty Drums Maple Shell Pack review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
Tama Iron Cobra 600 Series pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tama's Iron Cobra pedals have earned a world class reputation over the past two decades. This new series bring many of the pedal's qualities and mystique within the reach of more players."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Iron Cobra 600 Series pedal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
Sabian AAX V-Crashes
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The V-Crashes are archetypically modern cymbals and make a fine addition to Sabian's AAX Series. Their sleek looks are matched by clean, cutting sounds and they would fit into many musical situations."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian AAX V-Crashes review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
DW Concrete Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"DW has always pushed boundaries and this drum is another example of its willingness to experiment. A concrete shell makes a loud, solid and authoritative - if pricey - alternative to a traditional snare."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Concrete Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
Korg Wavedrum Global Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Wavedrum is a formidable cutting-edge tool that could be used in countless music and media applications."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Wavedrum Global Edition review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
Remo White Suede Drum Heads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These heads are as versatile as they come and are priced the same for either the Ambassador weights or the Emperors, depending on your preference."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo White Suede Drum Heads review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
Tama Iron Cobra 200 Series pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tama's Iron Cobra pedals have earned a world class reputation over the past two decades. This affordable interpretation will not dent it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Iron Cobra 200 Series pedal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 217)
