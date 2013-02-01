New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2013)
Evans Black Chrome Drums Heads
This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories first reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 211 or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While these Evans heads appear slightly more expensive than others on the market, they are incredibly durable, sound amazing, are easy to tune, look stunning - what more can we say, what more can you want?"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Evans Black Chrome Drums Heads review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 211)
DW 5000 Series Delta III Accelerator Bass Drum Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The 5000's subtle design improvements make a surprising difference to the pedal motion, giving it improved speed and feel."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW 5000 Series Delta III Accelerator Bass Drum Pedal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 211)
Paiste Black Alpha 'Hyper' Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The selection in this set will be enough to whet your appetite but the RRP but could well dry it up again and put you off any potential purchase - fortunately the 'street price' will make this a more palatable purchasing proposition for what is a versatile set of cymbals."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Paiste Black Alpha 'Hyper' Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 211)
C&C Drum Company Player Date Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There is an unpretentious and honest feel to this kit that is appealing. The drums are based on uncomplicated designs, are well made from quality materials and sound utterly fantastic. The simplest of recipes can also be the tastiest."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: C&C Drum Company Player Date Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 211)
Animal Custom 2012 Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Animal takes a big leap forward with the 2012 series which displays genuine craftsmanship with its thin shells, lightweight aluminium lugs and gorgeous finish. Above all, the drums sound terrific."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Animal Custom 2012 Series Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 211)
Aquarian InHEAD Kick And Snare Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Aquarian's ground breaking inHEAD blurs the line between acoustic and electronic drums. Like all heads, it will eventually wear out but individual inHEADS can be purchased separately in a variety of sizes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aquarian InHEAD Kick And Snare Pack review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 211)
