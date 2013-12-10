New drum book appeals for Kickstarter funding

An ace new drumming book needs your help to get into production.

Deirdre O'Callaghan is putting together The Drum Thing, a collection of photographs of, and interviews with, some of the drum world's biggest names.

Featured within the book we have the likes of Chad Smith, Travis Barker, Steve Gadd, Neil Peart and dozens more.

Here's where you come in: to bag the final handful of interviews and photographs, O'Callaghan is appealing for funding through a Kickstarter campaign. Pledge some cash and not only will you help get the book into production, but you'll also get yourself some cool extras, including launch invites, signed swag and just general good vibes, depending on how much you contribute.

For more details on the project head here.