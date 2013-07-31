DRUM EXPO 2013: Natal Pro Series pedals are the perfect combination of strength, durability and streamline operation.

There are two cam options: fast and smooth. Fast cam provides greater power and attack. Smooth cam affords greater dynamics and is better suited to a more nuanced playing style.

Pro Series pedals also include many other unique features which include: adjustable beater arc, self levelling hoop clamp and floating spring system.

It is the Pro Series Pedal's proven strength and durability, combining innovative design with precision and performance, that makes it the first choice for many professional drummers, whether in the studio or on the road.

