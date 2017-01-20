NAMM 2017: Meinl and Benny Greb's cymbal tuners are simply brilliant and brilliantly simple

NAMM 2017: Amongst the heart-warming, ear-mullering clatter of NAMM's drum booths, it's fairly unusual to find genuinely new ideas, especially ones as simple but ingenious as Meinl's new cymbal tuners, developed 'in close cooperation with' Benny Greb.

Comprising of two sets of very strong magnets, the tuners simply mate around any cymbal, at any point you choose, giving you a huge range of damping, tuning and dryness.

And that's it! Genius.

Check out the video above, and head over to Meinl's website for more info.

A set of cymbal tuners, including two pairs of magnets, will set you back $32 in the US.