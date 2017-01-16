NAMM 2017: Drum Workshop snare pays tribute to Bozzio and Zappa

NAMM 2017: Drum Workshop has revealed a snare tribute to legendary drummer Terry Bozzio, and The Black Page, the infamously complex percussion piece written for him by Frank Zappa, composer, musician and all-round king of the freaks.

The drum, 5th in DW's Collector's Series Icon Snare range, boasts a laser-engraving of the drum notation of the piece, alongside Zappa's trademark moustache logo, picked out of the white birdseye maple shell in dyed black pear wood.

Each of the limited edition run of 250 will be hand-signed by Bozzio and arrive with a limited vinyl recording of "The Black Page Drum Solo/Black Page #1". Hearteningly, a portion of proceeds from the sale of the snare will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"This marks the 5th DW Icon Snare we have produced," said DW Executive Vice President and Drum Designer, John Good. "These snares aren't just signature snares, but rather a tribute to the artist and their musical legacy. It has been an honor to work with the Zappa Family Trust to create this hand-crafted work of art commemorating the incomparable Terry Bozzio and the genius of Frank Zappa's enduring composition, "The Black Page #1."

Hand-crafted in DW's California Custom Shop from 11 plies of select North American Hard Rock Maple, the 6.5" x 14" drum features HVLT shell technology and comes standard with professional snare drum features including True-Pitch 50® Tuning, True-Tone Snare Wires, True-Hoops, MAG Throw-Off with 3P butt plate and DW Heads and special Remo USA Black Suede drum heads. Protected by an ultra-thin coat of hand-sprayed polyester gloss lacquer, the limited edition collectable is complimented by black nickel hardware, and includes a deluxe DW carrying case and certificate of authenticity.

For more information and to find a dealer head on over to the Drum Workshop website.