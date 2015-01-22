NAMM 2015: Zildjian Kerope and FX additions announced from Zildjian

NAMM 2015: This years sees Zildjian broaden its K Custom and K Constantinople series offerings with two distinctive new ride cymbals.

The 21” Organic ride is the latest member of the acclaimed K Custom series, and the 20″ Renaissance Ride joins the legendary K Constantinople series. In response to requests from the market, both offer clean stick definition coupled with dark ride and crash sounds, and provide versatile options for a variety of genres and performance applications.

Zildjian teamed up with renowned jazz drummer Adam Nussbaum to create the 20″ K Constantinople Renaissance ride - a complement to the 22″ version they had previously collaborated on, but with some unique qualities. The 20″ Renaissance Ride offers a smaller, over-hammered bell, for a sound that’s more contained, more integrated with the overall cymbal, and less chimey. A thin, versatile, 'crash weight' (between 1,786-1,871 grams) provides clean stick definition and offers drummers the added flexibility of alternating between ride patterns and crashing without overwhelming the stick.

The 21″ K Custom Organic ride was designed in conjunction with drummer and educator Pat Petrillo and features a unique wire brushed finish and more of a raw sound, while maintaining crisp articulation. The brilliant finish bottom opens up the sound, and is complemented by a crystal clear bell. The 21″ Organic ride also gives drummers added versatility with a medium thin weight (between 2,267-2,494 grams) that delivers a lush crash sound.