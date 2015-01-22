NAMM 2015: Zildjian Kerope and FX additions announced from Zildjian
21" Organic and 20" Renaissance ride cymbals
NAMM 2015: This years sees Zildjian broaden its K Custom and K Constantinople series offerings with two distinctive new ride cymbals.
The 21” Organic ride is the latest member of the acclaimed K Custom series, and the 20″ Renaissance Ride joins the legendary K Constantinople series. In response to requests from the market, both offer clean stick definition coupled with dark ride and crash sounds, and provide versatile options for a variety of genres and performance applications.
Zildjian teamed up with renowned jazz drummer Adam Nussbaum to create the 20″ K Constantinople Renaissance ride - a complement to the 22″ version they had previously collaborated on, but with some unique qualities. The 20″ Renaissance Ride offers a smaller, over-hammered bell, for a sound that’s more contained, more integrated with the overall cymbal, and less chimey. A thin, versatile, 'crash weight' (between 1,786-1,871 grams) provides clean stick definition and offers drummers the added flexibility of alternating between ride patterns and crashing without overwhelming the stick.
The 21″ K Custom Organic ride was designed in conjunction with drummer and educator Pat Petrillo and features a unique wire brushed finish and more of a raw sound, while maintaining crisp articulation. The brilliant finish bottom opens up the sound, and is complemented by a crystal clear bell. The 21″ Organic ride also gives drummers added versatility with a medium thin weight (between 2,267-2,494 grams) that delivers a lush crash sound.
Zildjian 20" and 22" Kerope Medium rides
The Zildjian Kerope line, launched in 2014 has been hugely popular, so it makes sense that the company would expand the line this year.
Specifically, Zildjian has expanded the weight range of two models in the line in response to requests by drummers and dealers alike. As noted by Director of Research & Development Paul Francis, the slight increase in weight allows for greater stick and bell articulation while maintaining the rich, dark and dirty sound of this series.
The 20” Kerope Medium now features a range of 2,126 – 2,381 grams, and the 22” Kerope Medium has a range of 2,523 - 2,721 grams. Both models’ weights start at the highest spec of the current Kerope series and increase in weight from there. This added weight will be particularly attractive to players that are looking for more stick and are playing in higher volume situations.
Zildjian FX expansion
Zildjian's FX line, known for its innovative effect and accent tones, has been expanded by five models to include new 10” and 12” FX Spiral Stackers; the FX Oriental China 'Trash' in 8″ and 10″ models; and the 7.5″ Volcano Cup Zil-Bel.
FX Spiral Stackers – 10″ and 12″
Paper-thin in weight, and with an appealing visual spiral effect when played, the fx Spiral Stackers provide an inexpensive entry into cymbal stacking with diverse, trashy sound options. Zildjian Product Manager Tony Lapsansky explains, “You can stack them on anything, from splashes, to Chinas, to crashes, or Gen 16 cymbals– even broken cymbals that are just sitting around. The fx Spiral Stackers offer a versatile and economical solution for drummers who want to get into stacking cymbals.”
FX Oriental China “Trash” - 8″ and 10″
These new models round out the FX China lineup by offering thin weight mini china cymbals that can also be used alone or stacked with other cymbals. Made from Zildjian B20 alloy, both models feature a quick response and decay.
Volcano Cup Zil-Bel
The new 7.5″ Volcano Cup Zil-Bel offers a new mid-tone option. Crafted from Zildjian B20 alloy, it delivers a cutting sound and features Zildjian’s proprietary “Volcano” cup – an inverted bell which offers a unique set of tonal colors.
