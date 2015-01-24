NAMM 2015: Tama stand in pictures
STAR
NAMM 2015: The star (sorry) for Tama's booth at NAMM 2015 has undoubtedly been Peter Erskine's yellow STAR kit. This, coupled with news of the jazz legend leaving DW to join Tama, set many a tongue wagging at the show.
Peter Erskine at his STAR kit
We chatted with Peter about the move, and he was eager to point out that cash had absolutely no bearing on his decision, instead it was pure and simple sound. He explained that after testing out a bunch of top brands, Tama's STAR kit came out the best, and so he made the move. Keep your eyes peeled on Musicradar for the full interview coming soon.
Starclassic
That isn't all Tama has to offer at the show. Their famed Starclassic line was given a tweak. The Starclassic Bubinga in Galaxy Chameleon Sparkle andStarclassic Performer in birch with a new Molten Brown Burst finish (pictured) were particularly eye-catching.
Abe Cunningham
Meanwhile, Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham was given his own signature snare. This 14"x6" drum features a 3mm brass shell and 2" ventilation holes.
Kenny Aronoff
Kenny Aronoff's signature model also received an upgrade. The 14"x5" snare now ships with die cast hoops.
NAMM 2015 coverage in association withAndertons.