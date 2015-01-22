NAMM 2015: Tama announces Star hardware and new SLP snare drums

Joining Tama's flagship maple and bubinga Star set-ups is this new line-up featuring walnut shells. Not only does walnut boast a stunning, rich grain, it's also incredibly durable and has a naturally EQ'd tone with plenty of low end as well as a cutting attack. Couple this with Star's resonance promoting attention to detail and this is definitely one to check out.

NAMM 2015 coverage in association with Andertons Music Co.