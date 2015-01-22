NAMM 2015: Tama announces Star hardware and new SLP snare drums
Tama Star hardware
NAMM 2015: Tama's Star drums were launched two years ago with a focus on high end quality and maximum shell resonance. The new Star hardware line - consisting of snare stand, tom mount and straight and boom cymbal stands - combine new features like Ring True cymbal felts and insulation mutes within the stand tubing to promote maximum resonance, coupled with ultimate adjustability, strength and control.
Tama Star snare and tom stands
Tama's Star tom stand feature almost infinite adjustability, incorporating a new Swivel-Wing movement and oversized rubber feet. The snare stand boats extra heavy double-braced legs and the same oversized rubber feet.
Tama SLP snares
The idea behind Tama's Sound Lab Project snare line was to offer optimum configurations for every type of drumming application. The latest additions are a 14”x51/2” Dynamic Bronze model with 1.2mm bronze shell and die-cast hoops, plus a classic maple in the same size with 7mm, 8ply shell and 10 hole Sound Arc hoop for extra resonance.
Tama Star walnut kit
Joining Tama's flagship maple and bubinga Star set-ups is this new line-up featuring walnut shells. Not only does walnut boast a stunning, rich grain, it's also incredibly durable and has a naturally EQ'd tone with plenty of low end as well as a cutting attack. Couple this with Star's resonance promoting attention to detail and this is definitely one to check out.
