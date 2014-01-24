NAMM 2014: New models from Paiste cymbals
Paiste Masters Dark crash and hi-hats
NAMM 2014: This year the Swiss cymbal-maker is focusing on new additions to existing lines, and there's something for everyone here.
From the press release:
The renowned Swiss cymbal maker Paiste announces the introduction of the Masters Dark crash and Dark hi-hat models. Masters started out with twelve rides that are amongst the most exquisite cymbals of the Paiste assortment.
Now three crashes and two hats join the series to expand the unique Masters sound atmosphere to additional cymbal types. The new models were designed in collaboration with the notable jazz drummers Gregory Hutchinson and André Ceccarelli, and reflect their concept of traditional sound with modern quality standard.
The 16", 18" and 20" Dark crash modelsare based on the critically acclaimed Masters Dark ride atmosphere that exudes darkness, warmth and a smoky vibe. Tender clarity dwells in these crash cymbals, they exhibit a remarkably buttery, soft feel, enabling the finest dynamic nuances. The 20" crash is also suited for airy, light ride patterns.
Paiste Signature Precision Heavy cymbals
In 2014 Paiste celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Signature Bronze with the Signature Precision Heavy models.
From the press release:
The proprietary alloy launched the success of the Signature series, and created numerous fans amongst drummers of different musical styles thanks to its rich sound. To kick off the anniversary, the Signature Precision series, released in 2013, will be enhanced by heavy models for Rock, Hard Rock and Heavy Metal. The 14" Heavy hi-hatoffers a rich, sharp sound with very pronounced responsiveness. The powerful open sound pierces even the most massive guitar walls. Equally penetrating is the meaty chick sound.
Meet the Paiste Basher, Shred Bell and Blast China
The Basher, Shred Bell and Blast China models are new additions to Paiste's Rude line which, can you believe it, was launched in 1980.
From the press release:
In 1980 Paiste released RUDE, raw cymbals for the extreme volume required by the punk and heavy metal scene of that time. Since then, the series has gained cult status and remains unique in the cymbal world. In collaboration with Alex Gonzalez, since 1987 drummer of Mexico’s most successful rock band Maná and co-founder of new metal project De La Tierra, Paiste added new exciting sounds to the Rude series with the Basher, Shred Bell and Blast China models. Alex nailed it best, as he says in his own words: "18" & 20" Basher- The name says it all! Imagine a 2002 Medium on steroids! Lively, explosive but controlled at the same time! Great to bash out crash/ride patterns and unique crash sounds!"