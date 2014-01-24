NAMM 2014: New models from Paiste cymbals

NAMM 2014: This year the Swiss cymbal-maker is focusing on new additions to existing lines, and there's something for everyone here.

From the press release:

The renowned Swiss cymbal maker Paiste announces the introduction of the Masters Dark crash and Dark hi-hat models. Masters started out with twelve rides that are amongst the most exquisite cymbals of the Paiste assortment.

Now three crashes and two hats join the series to expand the unique Masters sound atmosphere to additional cymbal types. The new models were designed in collaboration with the notable jazz drummers Gregory Hutchinson and André Ceccarelli, and reflect their concept of traditional sound with modern quality standard.

The 16", 18" and 20" Dark crash modelsare based on the critically acclaimed Masters Dark ride atmosphere that exudes darkness, warmth and a smoky vibe. Tender clarity dwells in these crash cymbals, they exhibit a remarkably buttery, soft feel, enabling the finest dynamic nuances. The 20" crash is also suited for airy, light ride patterns.