NAMM 2014: New Meinl congas and bongs

New for NAMM 2014

NAMM 2014: Comprising an 11" quinto and 11 3/4" conga, Meinl’s Marathon Classic Series Conga Set combines professional features at a very attractive price. This conga set is equipped with a height adjustable double braced tripod stand.

With True skin buffalo heads, 8mm strong tuning lugs, 3mm rounded SSR-Rims, high gloss finish and and Black powder coated hardware