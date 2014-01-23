NAMM 2014: New Meinl congas and bongs
FIBERCRAFT SERIES FFB400 FIBERGLASS BONGO 7" MACHO & 8 1/2" HEMBRA
NAMM 2014: These bongos from Meinl Percussion have a stunning sound reaching from powerful mids to sharp highs. Thanks to their fiberglass shells they are extremely durable and the perfect instrument for the working musician on the road . With True Skin Cow heads, chrome-plated hardware and 8mm strong tuning lugs.
FIBERCRAFT SERIES CONGA 11" QUINTO
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s Fibercraft Congas offer great quality, durability, volume, and they are resistant to climatic changes. They have a great presence and brilliance in sound. Great for live playing and extensive road use. With True Skin buffalo heads, 10 =mm strong tuning lugs, 4mm rounded SSR Rims and chrome plated hardware.
MARATHON® CLASSIC SERIES CONGA SET
NAMM 2014: Comprising an 11" quinto and 11 3/4" conga, Meinl’s Marathon Classic Series Conga Set combines professional features at a very attractive price. This conga set is equipped with a height adjustable double braced tripod stand.
With True skin buffalo heads, 8mm strong tuning lugs, 3mm rounded SSR-Rims, high gloss finish and and Black powder coated hardware
MARATHON® CLASSIC SERIES CONGA 11" QUINTO
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s Marathon Classic Series Congas combine professional features at a very attractive price. With True Skin buffalo heads, 8mm strong tuning lugs, 3mm rounded SSR-Rims, black powder coated hardware, high gloss finish.
RADIAL PLY CONSTRUCTION BONGO 6 3/4" & 8"
NAMM 2014: The new Radial Ply Construction on Meinl’s RAPC bongo was adopted from traditional drumset shell building techniques. It uses several thin layers of wood being formed together to make a super strong shell that is lighter and more resonant. Meinl's patented Free Ride system that allows the bongos to be joined with no holes drilled in the shells. Innovative stuff.