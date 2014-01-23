NAMM 2014: New Meinl Byzance cymbals
12" Byzance Extra Dry Splash
NAMM 2014: Meinl's new Byzance splash has an especially crisp sound that has a wide spectrum ranging from low to high frequencies. Very musical splash with an unusual appearance in sound and look.
16" Byzance Extra Dry China
NAMM 2014: Meinl's new 16" Byzance Extra Dry China is a unique china with a dark, dirty sound that has a wide spectrum of frequencies. An explosive attack due to the medium thin weight and the partial lathing.
16" Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hi-hat
NAMM 2014: The new Meinl Byzance 16" Extra Dry Medium Thin hi-hats are described as warm and slightly trashy sound like your favorite old-school recording. Unlathed finish for a vintage grit and sizzle while still being articulate. Sensitive enough to not overpower the mix.
17" Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash
19" Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash
NAMM 2014: Meinl's 19" Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash. Unique light weight crash with an extremely dry and low pitched sound. Trashy overtones, soft response with a fast decay creating an overall “dryness.”
20" Byzance Extra Dry Thin Ride
NAMM 2014: 20" Byzance Extra Dry Thin Ride. Meinl describe this as being the thinner brother to the medium version with more wash and an extremely buttery, soft feeling. This ride has also good crash abilities due to its thin material.
14" Byzance Brilliant Serpents Hi-hat
NAMM 2014: Hand hammered from B20 bronze in Meinl's own Turkish cymbal factory, it combines an Extra Dry cymbal and a Brilliant finished cymbal in one hihat. Depending on the player's sonic preference, each cymbal can be used either on the bottom or on the top. This makes the 14" Serpents Hihat a very versatile instrument that fits every musical situation.
20" Byzance Jazz Big Apple Ride
NAMM 2014: Specially developed ride which meets the requirements of traditional old school jazz music. A smaller bell and distinctive large bow offers a sweet, pearly and full-bodied ping with a long shimmering sustain.
20" Byzance Vintage Pure Light Ride
NAMM 2014: The lighter version of the Vintage Pure Ride comes up with an outstanding dry stick response with hints of trash and darkness underneath. They have a distinctive raw and earthy look.
21" Byzance Transition Ride
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s 21" Byzance Transition Ride. Perfect transition from articulate sticking to wide open crashing while never loosing the stick definition. Clear sticking and a present, but not overpowering, bell. Outstanding versatile ride cymbal.
22" Byzance Tradition Light Ride
NAMM 2014: The dark tonal character and soft stick sound of the 22" Byzance Tradition Light Ride make it ideal for jazz. It delivers a sparkling mid-range stick definition over a warm wash of tone that can simmer at lower volumes
22" Byzance Tradition Ride
NAMM 2014: The unique look and steep bow of Meinl’s 22" Byzance Tradition Ride delivers a "woody" stick definition with a full warm wash underneath. This cymbal can handle a bebop jazz gig all the way to a modern studio setting.
10" Byzance Vintage Splash
NAMM 2014: With its sandblasted finish giving it a soft, dry appearance, the 10" Byzance Vintage Splash has a full and warm sound with a fast decay.
22" Byzance Vintage Pure Light Ride
The lighter version of the Vintage Pure Ride comes up with an outstanding dry stick response with hints of trash and darkness underneath. They have a distinctive raw and earthy look.
22" Byzance Vintage Pure Ride
NAMM 2014: These raw looking cymbals with high-density hand hammering are all about strong sticking responses over deep and dry darkness. Total control, due to almost no sustain.
20" Byzance Vintage Pure Ride
