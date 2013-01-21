NAMM 2013: Roland reveals Bar Trigger Pad

NAMM 2013: Roland has unveiled its brand new NAMM 2013 gear - and here it is!

Roland's BT-1 Bar Trigger Pad sits comfortably within your acoustic kit (easily attaching to a snare or tom rim, for example) and can be hooked up to an SPD-SX, giving players worlds of sound options.

It can be configured for a multitude of different tasks, potentially freeing up a fair old whack of space on your drum rack.

Players with a V-Drums kit can also use the BT-1 to add extra triggers to their kit without incoporating additional pads.

For more details head to Roland Connect.