NAMM 2013: Pete Lockett Vic Firth stick announced

NAMM 2013: Percussion maestro Pete Lockett has gone and got his own Vic Firth signature stick.

The Pete Lockett DrumJammer is a hickory stick features a small round bead that creates an extremely defined sound. Designed as a double-ended stick for multi-purpose use, the DrumJammer has versatility in mind and is able to be used with drum set, electronic kits, metallic percussion, timbales, frame drums and more.

Of the stick, Pete said: "I chose the name DrumJammer for my new signature stick because it represents the fun and passion of music and drumming for me," states Lockett. "It also hints at the true versatility this stick provides. With what I do for a living, having a stick that can jam on anything is a must!"

For more details visit www.vicfirth.com.