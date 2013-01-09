NAMM 2013: Natal announce Spirit Series

NAMM 2013: Natal is set to announce a host of exciting new gear at this year's NAMM show, and we've had a first look at their headline new addition - the Spirit Series.

The Spirit Series is a British designed kit and hardware range which aim to offer quality approaching the levels we see in Natal's Originals line-up at a more wallet-friendly price point.

The kits will be available in custom birch and kauri, with several finishes on offer. The kits come loaded with Natal's Resonance Mount 2, distinctive Spirit lugs, double tom mount and a two-way snare throw off.