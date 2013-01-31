NAMM 2013: Mapex announces new kits, snares and hardware
NAMM 2013: This year sees Mapex usher in what it describes as "a new era of Saturn." What the means for the player is a kit loaded with Mapex's SONIClear tom suspension, low-contact bass drum claws, memory-mark spurs, Black Panther lugs and piston strainer and Remo heads, among a heap of other features. There's a host of finishes on offer, including the Natural Ash burl pictured here.
And that’s not all that Mapex has unveiled. NAMM 2013 also saw the announcement of the latest of their Black Panther snares to be given the full treatment. This time around the Black Widow makes the move from snare to full set-up.
There’s also Will Calhoun’s Nomad snare (pictured above). The Nomad is a 13”x6” brass drum with 45 degree bearing edge, Sonic-Saver hoops, Black Panther throw off and cylinder drive strainer.
Believe it or not, there’s even more to tell you about. Mapex’s Falcon range now includes tweaked bass pedals, hi hat stands and snare stands. All have been designed with offering drummers ultimate adjustment possibilities and pack features such as interchangeable plate options (bass pedal), foldable footboard (hi hat stand) and omni-ball snare basket (snare stand).