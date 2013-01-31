NAMM 2013: Mapex announces new kits, snares and hardware

And that’s not all that Mapex has unveiled. NAMM 2013 also saw the announcement of the latest of their Black Panther snares to be given the full treatment. This time around the Black Widow makes the move from snare to full set-up.

There’s also Will Calhoun’s Nomad snare (pictured above). The Nomad is a 13”x6” brass drum with 45 degree bearing edge, Sonic-Saver hoops, Black Panther throw off and cylinder drive strainer.