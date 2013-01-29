NAMM 2013: Ludwig Drums

The most innovative new addition from Ludwig is the Atlas mount, an add-on to the Atlas hardware range launched in 2012.

The Atlas mount features a new minimum contact, two-part suspension system that replace lugs on each shell. The mount comes in two parts and is separated by a polymer bumper, thus isolating the drum from the mount and allowing maximum resonance of the shell.

The Atlas mount will come as standard on the Keystone series (which also features a new cast brass badge) and Ludwig also informs us that the it will be available later in the year as a standalone product that can be retro fit to any shell that features two-point mounted lugs.