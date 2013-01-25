NAMM 2013: Evans announces Level360 drumhead collar

Level360 collars are designed to fit on a level plane around the bearing edge, allowing better sustain and tuning stability

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: ANAHEIM, Calif. - January 24, 2013 - NAMM Booth #4834 -D'Addario, the world's largest manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, is thrilled to announce the Evans Level360 Drumhead collar, an exclusive feature of Evans drum heads that will let drummers spend more time playing and less time tuning!

"Drummers have long appreciated the benefits of tuning, tonal range, and overall sustain that is made possible with extended collars found on modern timpani heads. Evans has developed a way to deliver those same benefits to drum set tom, snare, and marching tenor heads," says Evans Product Manager, Dick Markus.

"The Level360 collar ensures that Evans drum heads fit on the drum's bearing edge with greater ease, resulting in faster, more accurate tuning, with more tonal sustain."

Due to variations in drum shell diameters, drum heads often tend to lay askew on the drum's bearing edge, requiring physical force and over-tensioning to ensure the head's contact with the bearing edge of the shell. The results are frustrating tuning issues, reduced sustain and a narrow tonal range.

The Evans Level360 Collar's ease of fit allows the drumhead to have constant contact on a level plane all the way around the drum's bearing edge. This design, exclusive to Evans, delivers ease of tuning, maximum sustain and top performance qualities on the widest variety of modern and vintage drums. Drummers of all styles have a hassle-free experience so they can stay focused on their performance

Evans has utilized the new Level360 Collar on all 6" - 16" drum set tom and snare heads as well as marching tenor heads as early as January 1, 2013.

As part of the D'Addario family of brands, Evans' Level360 is another example of D'Addario's dedication to inspiring all musicians to reach for higher levels of performance and creativity.

For more information please visit www.evansdrumheads.com.