NAMM 2011: Gibraltar launches two-tone compact saddle seat

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Gibraltar's new two-tone saddle seat measures 16" wide by 13" deep - just enough size to give ultimate comfort to the player, while still compact enough for easy transport.

The seat is made from premium contoured foam padding for added lumbar support and comfort. The seat is covered with a heavy-duty textured fabric and black vinyl side panels with a stitched Gibraltar logo. A double-braced tripod throne base features threaded height adjustment with cast assembly and height memory lock, along with Gibraltar's exclusive "Super Foot" for a solid foundation.

Gibraltar IS hardware - as a matter of fact, it's the only single-focused drum hardware company in the industry. The brand's product offering includes racks, stands, pedals, replacement parts, accessories and innovative solutions with a focus on the professional drummer. Gibraltar products are highly compatible with all brands of drums as outlined in the company's mantra, "No matter what brand of kit you play, Gibraltar supports them all". Gibraltar's products have been recognized in Modern Drummer magazine's annual consumer "Reader Poll" awards for the company's innovative products and outstanding customer service.

On the stage or in the studio, artists such as Chris Adler (Lamb of God), Vinnie Colaiuta, Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park), Tris Imboden (Chicago), Steve Ferrone and Stefanie Eulinberg (Kid Rock) rely on Gibraltar for rock-solid, dependable performance.

RRP £118.80

