NAMM 2010: Zildjian unveils 13 new cymbals

PRESS RELEASE: Zildjian is bringing you tons of new products for you to express yourself even better than before. With new rides, effects, hi-hats and more, it's like the holidays all over again! Click on the product name for more details…

New K Rides

The K line is graced with 3 unbelievable new Rides:

22" K Constantinople "Bounce" Ride

Designed with Jazz legend Kenny Washington, it's the newest edition to the K Constantinoples. You'll dig this one.



22" K Constantinople Thin Ride - Overhammered

Thin weight and additional over-hammered marks gives it a dark pitch with plenty of great wash.



20" K Light Flat Ride

Our newest offering to the popular K Light line. Thin weight with extreme stick definition, perfect on any setup.

EFX-plosion

We've added more special effects than Avatar!

16" and 18" K Zildjian EFX

Darker version of the A Custom EFX. Produces a quick, dry, dark and trashy sound. Traditional K finish and thin weight.

14" and 20" A Custom EFX

A unique set of laser generated "cut outs" allows it to produce a quick, dry and trashy sound used for accenting and punctuating.

13" and 15" Oriental China Trash

The odd sizes are in addition to the 12-20" that we currently offer. Each are very fast and explosive with a rapid decay.

8" and 10" ZXT Trashformers

These thin Splash cymbals may be played as is, stacked on top of, or under any other cymbal, or any other way you can think of!

ZHTs

Bigger is better...

22" ZHT Ride

This medium heavy weight Ride provides excellent wash and a very clear ping. A monster Ride that is particularly well suited for Rock.

15" ZHT Mastersound HiHats

The ZHT line has established itself as a serious performer while providing excellent value. The top of the new 15" Mastersound HiHat is a medium weight cymbal providing plenty of volume while the bottom is a heavy weight with the rippled Mastersound edge feature for loads of presence and foot chick.

