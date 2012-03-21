Musikmesse 2012: Roland TD-15KV V-Tour Series

Image 1 of 2 The TD-15K is designed with gigging in mind Roland's new TD-15K kit Image 2 of 2 The TD-15K sound module inherits tech from the TD-30 range

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Roland is debuting a new mid-range electronic drum set and accompanying Sound Module in Frankfurt.

The series, pitched as a powerful-but-affordable solution for live and recording studio use, inherits theSuperNATURAL sounds and Behaviour Modelling pioneered in the pricier TD-30K.

Read more: 2Box Drumit Three Module and Trigit Acoustic Triggers

TD-15K series and TD-15 Sound Module press releases

TD-15KV V-Drums V-Tour Series

The groundbreaking TD-30 V-Drums kit was the first in history to offer SuperNATURAL sounds and Behaviour Modelling. Today, the middle range of the V-Drums family inherits this acclaimed technology with the debut of the TD-15KV V-Tour kits. Drummers can now experience flagship SuperNATURAL performance, authenticity, and expression in a more affordable and compact format.

New sensing technology with "Behaviour Modelling" provides a complete and natural drumming experience

100 kits onboard: 50 preset and 50 user

Expressive, diverse sound library covers a wide variety of musical genres

Professionally recorded backing songs are ideal for play-along practice and performance

QUICK EDIT buttons provide instant editing control over tuning, muffling, and strainer

COACH function helps build skills efficiently at home, school, or any place of practice or warm-up

USB function expands direct connectivity to computer applications as well as data-backup and playback of external audio songs

New TD-15 Drum Sound Modules with SuperNATURAL

Powered by SuperNATURAL technology, this mid-range V-Drums sound engine provides top-tier playability, superb expressiveness, and pro-level operation. It's a powerful-yet-affordable module for the live stage and recording studio.

New Lightweight V-Pad PDX-100 for Snare and Floor Tom

As the snare and floor tom, the TD-15KV equipped with the new PDX-100, a lightweight 10" mesh head V-Pad with an advanced dual-trigger sensor, a metal rim hoop, a tensionable head, and a compact casing. For perfect positioning, the dual-mounting capability increases your setup versatility.

Attractive Chrome-look V-Pad for Rack Toms

The PD-85BK 8" dual-zone V-Pad for toms features Roland's acclaimed dual-triggering technology, resulting in more consistent and accurate sensing between the head and rim. Built tank-tough and ready to take a pounding, the mesh head V-Pad sports a cool black finish with chrome bracket. Used in conjunction with the TD-15 sound module, the pad lets you play rimshots, and the sound will change naturally depending on the strength of your stroke.

Superb Hi-hat Expressiveness with V-Hi-Hat

With eyes closed, drummers will think they're playing a regular two-piece hi-hat. But examine the innovative VH-11 floating hi-hat, and you'll see that it's actually comprised of one floating cymbal pad atop a fixed lower base. Great for fast setup and easy transport, the VH-11 mounts on conventional hi-hat stands, and provides a similar playing feel to a two-piece hi-hat.

Acclaimed V-Cymbals for Crash and Ride

With optimised weight-balance and sensitivity, the CY-12C for Crash provides a natural swinging motion and accurate triggering for consistent crash performance, including choke control. As a Ride cymbal, the CY-13R offers an enlarged bow area and a realistic playing feel, with accurate three-way triggering for edge, bow and bell.

Natural-Feel Kick Pad

With new mechanics and a cloth-designed bass drum head, the KD-9 provides great feel, dynamic response, accurate triggering and solid playability even with using a double pedal. It's also easy and quick to set up. * Kick Pedal not included

Custom Stand for V-Tour V-Drums

Designed for the V-Tour series, the MDS-9V is a stable four-leg drum stand with adjustable ball clamps for cymbal arms/snare mount and tilt mechanism for hi-hat mount arm. You can adjust the position of the cymbals and toms freely for the ideal ergonomic setup. * MDS-9V Drum Stand sold separately

Kit Configuration

Drum Sound Module: TD-15 x 1

V-Pad (Snare, Tom3): PDX-100 x 2

V-Pad (Tom1, Tom2): PD-85BK x 2

V-Hi-Hat: VH-11 x 1

V-Cymbal Crash: CY-12C x 1

V-Cymbal Ride: CY-13R x 1

Kick Pad: KD-9 x 1

Drum Stand: MDS-9V x 1 (sold separately)

Other

Extra Trigger Input Jack: 2 (CRASH2, AUX)

Accessories: Drum Key, Setup Guide

Options (sold separately): Cymbal Mount: MDY Series Pad Mount: MDH Series Personal Drum Monitor: PM-10, PM-30 V-Drums Accessory Package: DAP-3X V-Drums Mat: TDM-10, TDM-20

Size and Weight

Width: 1300 mm, 51-3/16 inches

Depth: 1200 mm, 47-1/4 inches

Height: 1250 mm, 49-1/4 inches

Weight: 26 kg, 57 lbs. 6 oz.

TD-15 Drum Sound Module

Powered by SuperNATURAL, this mid-range V-Drums sound engine provides top-tier playability, superb expressiveness, and pro-level operation. It's a powerful-yet-affordable module for the live stage and recording studio.

New sensing technology with "Behaviour Modelling" provides a complete and natural drumming experience

100 kits onboard: 50 preset and 50 user

COACH and QUICK REC functions help build skills effectively at home, school, or any place of practice

Large LCD screen and simple user interface for easy operation

USB-MIDI/AUDIO can conveniently connect to computer applications

QUICK EDIT buttons provide instant editing control over tuning, muffling, and strainer

Assignable CLICK out and illuminated ring/kit buttons enhance professional live use

SuperNatural Powered

Derived from the flagship TD-30's SuperNATURAL concept, the TD-15 provides a complete and natural drumming experience when played with V-Tour series pads. Thanks to Behaviour Modelling Technology*, the response becomes much more precise and faster, and the ambience enhances the sounds more realistically — all of which were difficult to realise with the previous sound module. *Behaviour Modelling Technology Beyond the physical modelling of instruments, Roland goes a step further by modelling the instrument's distinctive behaviour and how it responds to the performer, resulting in natural, expressive sounds that evolve organically in real-time.

Internal Songs and Song Player

The TD-15 is equipped with realistic and powerful onboard backing songs and loop phrases, which are perfect for practicing as well as for the pure enjoyment of playing along. With a USB flash drive connected to the module, you can play back audio files (WAV, MP3) directly from the USB flash drive. You can mix the balance of your drumming with the backing track, change the tempo of the song with the Speed Control, loop specific sections with A-B repeat, and take your practice sessions to a new level.

Advanced Practice Tools

Roland's acclaimed Coach Mode is onboard the TD-15, including "Time Check," "Quiet Count," and "Warm Ups" — a full set of exercises for self-improvement. In addition, QUICK REC lets you easily record and play back your own performance. This is a convenient way to repeatedly record yourself practicing and evaluate your performance.

Computer Compatibility

By connecting the TD-15 to your computer with a single USB cable, you can transmit audio and MIDI data. It's a simple, convenient method for interfacing with the DT-1 V-Drums Tutor, V-Drums Friend Jam, and/or your favourite DAW software.

Air Recorder and V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone

The TD-15 is also compatible with the Air Recorder and V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone. These are new iOS Apps for Roland Wireless Connect, an innovative system that allows Roland electronic musical instruments to communicate fluidly with the iPhone. (Photo: V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone) * Roland Wireless Connect will be available in May 2012. * Requires the WNA1100-RL wireless USB adapter (sold separately).

Drum Kits: 100

Instruments: 500

Instrument Parameters: Tuning, Muffling, Snare Buzz, Strainer, Tone Colour, Volume, Pan

Effect Types: Ambience (10 types) 4-band equalizer Multi effect (10 types)

Ambience Parameters: Type, Character, Size, Wall, Shape

Song: Preset songs: 23 CD-ROM: SONG: 38, PATTERN: 22

Quick Rec: Resolution: 480 ticks per quarter note Recording method: Real-time Maximum note storage: approx. 30,000 notes

USB Memory Song Player: File format: WAV/MP3

Illumination Ring: Dynamic, Kick, Tempo

Display: 64 x 128 dots graphic type LCD (backlit LCD)

Connectors: TRIGGER INPUT connector (DB-25 type): Kick, Snare, Tom1, Tom2, Tom3, Hi-Hat, Crash1, Ride, Ride Bell, Hi-HatControl Extra Trigger Input jacks: 2 (CRASH2, AUX) (stereo 1/4 inch phone type) OUTPUT jacks (L/MONO, R) (stereo 1/4 inch phone type) PHONES jack (stereo 1/4 inch phone type) MIX IN jack (stereo miniature phone type) MIDI OUT connector USB COMPUTER port USB MEMORY port

Interface: Hi-Speed USB (USB-MIDI, USB-Audio, USB flash memory)

Output Impedance: 1.0 k ohms

Power Supply: AC adaptor (DC 9 V)

Current Draw: 450 mA

Accessories: Owner's Manual CD-ROM (Play-along Audio Song/USB Driver) AC adaptor Special connection cable Wing bolt (M5 x 10) x 2 Sound module mounting plate

Options (sold separately): Pads (PD series, PDX series) Cymbals (CY series) Kick (KD series) Hi-hat (VH-11) Hi-hat control pedal (FD series) Stand (MDS series) Cymbal mount (MDY series) Pad mount (MDH series) Acoustic drum trigger(RT series) Personal drum monitor: PM-10,PM-30 V-Drums accessory package: DAP-3X V-Drums mat (TDM-20/TDM-10) USB flash memory

Size and Weight

Width: 154 mm 6-1/8 inches

Depth: 89 mm 3-9/16 inches

Height: 225 mm 8-7/8 inches

Weight: 685 g 1 lbs. 9 oz.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter