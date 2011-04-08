Musikmesse 2011: Pearl announces Masters Premium Legend Series

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: For more than two decades, the Pearl Masters sound has been heard on countless recordings and in the world's top recording studios.

The Masters sound is synonymous with legendary drummers like Jeff Porcaro, Dennis Chambers, Ian Paice and many others. The Pearl Masters Premium Series offer the discerning player precision, beauty, innovation and options.

Masters Premium of 2011 is available in two sonically enhanced shell sets giving drummers Worldwide a choice of either a Classic fully focused 4 ply Maple shell or a Beautifully open full toned 6 ply Maple shell.

While MMP drums use a rotating combination of both 1.6mm and .9mm wood plies in its shell construction, the all new Masters Premium Legend uses only .9mm thick plies in its construction.

The new Legend series is a direct reaction to the constant demands from the drummers of today wanting more tone, more warmth and more flexibility in today's ever changing Recording environment.

Both the MMP and the new Legend Series feature upgraded low mass aluminium Opti-Mounts, Masterworks / Reference bass drum spurs, bass drum claws, floor tom legs and leg brackets.

Masters Legend Series includes our revolutionary Fat Tone Hoops on all Toms and Floor toms. These are our all-new thin Fat Tone Hoops with our exclusive hemmed and welded edge resulting in a hoop that is both lightweight and extremely strong to further promote maximum resonance.

Masters Legend snare drums also feature Pearl's premium low-mass swivel tube lugs that assure perfect tension rod to lug alignment along with Pearl's innovative Golden-Ratio air vents for improved low end response on toms and bass drums and improved attack on snare drums.

All shells are constructed using Pearl's exclusive SST Superior Shell Technology manufacturing process.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Pearl

