Mike Dolbear to open new teaching unit

Teacher to the stars to open facility in May

Mike Dolbear is set to launch a new drum tuition hub this May with three unique educational masterclasses.

The educator will officially open Drummers Only in Glasgow on 10 May.

The occasion will be marked by a class for young drummers, followed by Mike's own masterclass on 10 May, before Mike's class for teachers on 11 May.

Each Masterclass will be limited to only 20 spaces with Mike also offering one-to-one tuition on the same weekend. Booking is available online at www.drummersonly.co.uk/events.

Drummers Only is a brand new custom-built drum and percussion tuition hub situated within Central Glasgow and is sponsored by Rhythm Base.